Rathbones Group PLC Buys 660 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $20,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $2,350.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,426.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,251.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,646.00 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,875.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $2,975.00 price objective (up from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,795.00.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

