GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 46.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $279.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.83. The firm has a market cap of $296.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.44. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $280.54.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.