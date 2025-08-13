Head-To-Head Survey: Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) and STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) and STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and Company and STAAR Surgical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Becton, Dickinson and Company $20.18 billion 2.77 $1.71 billion $5.56 35.05 STAAR Surgical $313.90 million 4.32 -$20.21 million ($1.93) -14.19

Profitability

Becton, Dickinson and Company has higher revenue and earnings than STAAR Surgical. STAAR Surgical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Becton, Dickinson and Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and Company and STAAR Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Becton, Dickinson and Company 7.51% 16.23% 7.46% STAAR Surgical -42.45% -16.11% -12.54%

Risk & Volatility

Becton, Dickinson and Company has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STAAR Surgical has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Becton, Dickinson and Company and STAAR Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Becton, Dickinson and Company 0 7 4 0 2.36 STAAR Surgical 0 10 0 0 2.00

Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus price target of $211.4444, indicating a potential upside of 8.51%. STAAR Surgical has a consensus price target of $20.6667, indicating a potential downside of 24.55%. Given Becton, Dickinson and Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Becton, Dickinson and Company is more favorable than STAAR Surgical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.0% of Becton, Dickinson and Company shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of STAAR Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Becton, Dickinson and Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of STAAR Surgical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and Company beats STAAR Surgical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular access technology, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication safety and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment offers specimen and blood collection products; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, antibodies and kits, reagent systems, and solutions for single-cell gene expression analysis, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The BD Interventional segment provides hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision and surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors, as well as products are primarily used by ophthalmologists. The company sells its products directly through its sales representatives in the United States, Japan, Germany, Spain, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Singapore, as well as through own representatives and independent distributors in China, Korea, India, France, Benelux, Italy, and internationally. STAAR Surgical Company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

