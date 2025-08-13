Brooklyn FI LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 915,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,032,000 after buying an additional 140,986 shares in the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 86,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,398,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $245.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

