Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Cut by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $217.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.28 and its 200-day moving average is $216.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $137.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

