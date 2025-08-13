Boston Partners Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,891,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 102,757 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $610,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ HON opened at $217.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.81.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

