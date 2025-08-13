GQG Partners LLC Raises Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7,676.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,205,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,176,685 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.61% of CME Group worth $584,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 612.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Wall Street Zen lowered CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Erste Group Bank lowered CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.93.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock opened at $275.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $275.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.55. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.16 and a 1 year high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $817,680.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,824. This represents a 35.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $81,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,765,601.39. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,576,294. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

