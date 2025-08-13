Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 108,476 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,257,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,476 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $85,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 376.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day moving average of $65.53.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.95.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

