Boston Partners Buys 4,300,222 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,829,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300,222 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises approximately 1.0% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Boston Partners’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $824,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 584.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.28.

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

