S Bank Fund Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 13,011 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $192.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.93. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 99.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Summit Insights lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

