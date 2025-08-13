Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Triglav Skladi D.O.O.

Triglav Skladi D.O.O. trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Triglav Skladi D.O.O.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $9,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $724,517,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,905,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 58,799.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,774,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $583,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,613 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 816,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $225,385,000 after purchasing an additional 600,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 400.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 643,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $177,628,000 after purchasing an additional 514,841 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Group Price Performance

CI opened at $280.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.19 and a 200-day moving average of $311.39. The company has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.47. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $256.89 and a 1-year high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.72.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

