Bright Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,174 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bright Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 10.8% of Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $401,829,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,109,000 after purchasing an additional 896,836 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 604.5% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,174,000 after acquiring an additional 471,032 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 716,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,408,000 after acquiring an additional 384,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 14,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 213,277 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1%

GLD opened at $308.27 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $225.12 and a 12-month high of $317.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.