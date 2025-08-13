Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,236 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.0% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $20,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $63,983,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,524 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,418 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 322.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291,139 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,536,519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,908,828,000 after purchasing an additional 158,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,710,218,000 after purchasing an additional 849,091 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.31.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $340.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.06 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 197.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.48.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,200. This trade represents a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,724 shares of company stock valued at $214,176,831 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

