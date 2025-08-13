Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 225,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15,194 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.8% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $37,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 25,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,720,577.92. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $14,176,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 361,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,117,639.75. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 829,716 shares of company stock valued at $217,040,489 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $312.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.90 and a 12 month high of $313.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.92.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

