E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,958 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of IAU stock opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $46.02 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.00.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

