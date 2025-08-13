Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $732,692,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 15,012.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $664,810,000 after buying an additional 4,723,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after buying an additional 3,513,464 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,303,858,000 after buying an additional 2,350,448 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 268.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,077,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $512,909,000 after buying an additional 2,242,520 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $253.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $712.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $260.87.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $4,041,142.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 99,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,247,469.76. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $221.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.75.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

