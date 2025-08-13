American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Stake Boosted by Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 160.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 13.1% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $303.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $210.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.36. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $329.14.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 14th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $327.00 price objective on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $5,011,520.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,764.83. This trade represents a 65.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total value of $1,709,235.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,312,049.47. This represents a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,219 shares of company stock valued at $40,555,901. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

