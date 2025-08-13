William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. Purchases 207 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,159,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,515 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in International Business Machines by 413.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650,534 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in International Business Machines by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,384,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,209 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,112,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,281,000 after acquiring an additional 722,582 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 20.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,550,000 after acquiring an additional 889,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $234.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $189.21 and a 12-month high of $296.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

