E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 17,779 Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,779 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.09.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $105.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.35 and its 200 day moving average is $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $105.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

