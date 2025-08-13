113 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Dagco Inc.

Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $1,225.28 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $635.50 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,232.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,097.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,307 shares of company stock worth $179,443,809 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Phillip Securities cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Saturday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.66.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

