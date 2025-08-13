Dagco Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dagco Inc. reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.73.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ PEP opened at $146.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $179.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.61. The company has a market cap of $201.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

