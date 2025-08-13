Dagco Inc. Sells 310 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dagco Inc. decreased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up 0.7% of Dagco Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,465,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,975,681,000 after purchasing an additional 359,841 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Analog Devices by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,521,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,173,026,000 after acquiring an additional 427,328 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Analog Devices by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,715,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,356,000 after acquiring an additional 181,309 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,333,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,260,000 after acquiring an additional 668,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,345,000 after acquiring an additional 266,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $232.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $247.73.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the sale, the director owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,088,010.33. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.89.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

