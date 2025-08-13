Ycg LLC Sells 556 Shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Ycg LLC reduced its stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for about 4.7% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ycg LLC owned 0.14% of MSCI worth $60,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 136.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 50.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Trading Up 0.3%

MSCI stock opened at $550.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $562.08 and a 200-day moving average of $562.06. MSCI Inc has a 52 week low of $486.73 and a 52 week high of $642.45.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $772.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.06 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 143.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

Insider Activity

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $548.69 per share, with a total value of $46,089.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,279,951 shares in the company, valued at $702,296,314.19. This trade represents a 0.01% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,400 shares of company stock worth $6,731,599. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $654.73.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

