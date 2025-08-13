Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Fox Hill Wealth Management

Fox Hill Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 1.9% of Fox Hill Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $124.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.75. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.20 and a 1 year high of $127.85.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DUK

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.