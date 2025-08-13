Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 97.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 39,347 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.21.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $174.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $283.92 billion, a PE ratio of 100.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $182.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

