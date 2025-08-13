Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,781 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Progressive by 6.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,354,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,215,000 after purchasing an additional 87,898 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Progressive by 59.2% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $3,365,000. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Progressive by 17.6% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 127,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,170,000 after buying an additional 19,121 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Progressive by 52.7% during the first quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 37,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,509,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $242.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $142.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.33. The Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $220.33 and a one year high of $292.99.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.25%.

In other news, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $595,932.84. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 26,698 shares in the company, valued at $6,654,209.52. This represents a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total value of $1,509,141.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,844 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,703.04. This represents a 18.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,250 shares of company stock valued at $26,332,348 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Progressive from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Progressive from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Progressive from $297.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.94.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

