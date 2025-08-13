Heck Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 46.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 278,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 8.6% of Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $76,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $316.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $316.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.62 and its 200-day moving average is $289.62. The company has a market capitalization of $518.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

