Klingman & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CocaCola alerts:

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of KO opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $304.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on KO shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.