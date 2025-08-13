Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,163,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on Republic Services and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.17.

Republic Services Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $233.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.60 and a 1 year high of $258.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.63. The company has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

