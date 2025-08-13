HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stake Boosted by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057,182 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $70,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,217.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 448.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 233.0% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of HDB stock opened at $73.85 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $57.78 and a 12-month high of $79.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

