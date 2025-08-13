GQG Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,448,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,832,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.38.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

