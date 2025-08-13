Community Bank of Raymore Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Community Bank of Raymore grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.7% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Afbi LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $20,494,431,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,250,896,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $590.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $540.50. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $590.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.