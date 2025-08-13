Stone House Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of PM opened at $168.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.77 and a 200 day moving average of $164.04. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.87 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 102.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

Read Our Latest Report on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.