Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 52,039 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,169,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,039 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.48% of Global Payments worth $114,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,107,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Global Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $105.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Global Payments from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Global Payments from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.21.

Global Payments Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:GPN opened at $82.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.93. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $120.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.27.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 30,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,318. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

