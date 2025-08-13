Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Waste Management by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 124,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,193,000 after acquiring an additional 15,974 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of WM stock opened at $233.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.32. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 83,934 shares in the company, valued at $19,922,574.24. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,311.02. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on WM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.35.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

