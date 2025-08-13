Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 91.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,386 shares during the quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.4%

VB stock opened at $245.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.00 and its 200 day moving average is $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

