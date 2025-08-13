Triglav Skladi D.O.O. Takes $15.65 Million Position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Triglav Skladi D.O.O. purchased a new stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,649,000. Accenture comprises 1.3% of Triglav Skladi D.O.O.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $237.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $148.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.86. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $236.67 and a 52 week high of $398.35.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Argus set a $370.00 price target on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Accenture from $349.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,387.05. This trade represents a 21.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582.22. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

