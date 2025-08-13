Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 9,312 Shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,312 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in American Tower by 15.8% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in American Tower by 2.4% during the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in American Tower by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $204.51 on Wednesday. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $172.51 and a one year high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.37, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 247.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,130.25. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. HSBC lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price target on shares of American Tower and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.88.

Get Our Latest Report on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.