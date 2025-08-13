Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Invests $232,000 in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 27,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.50.

Insider Activity

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Cindy L. Davis bought 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.76 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,198.40. This trade represents a 15.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $648,689.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,722.20. The trade was a 23.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $103.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $93.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.45 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

