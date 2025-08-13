S Bank Fund Management Ltd Takes $1.45 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 66,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.7%

MRVL opened at $77.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of -136.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day moving average of $73.78. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $97,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 122,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,954,408. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $217,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,743.05. This trade represents a 14.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,148 shares of company stock worth $1,014,236. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.