Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 29,477 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,477 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The company has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.86%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

