Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 87.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,246 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,649 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,274,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,147,000 after acquiring an additional 384,285 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,293,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,777,000 after acquiring an additional 268,847 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,074,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,374,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $136.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.87. The company has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $136.67.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

