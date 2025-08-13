Heck Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 48.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,549 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $916,739,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 14,838.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,163,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,460,000 after buying an additional 4,135,349 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,508,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,063,000 after buying an additional 3,164,844 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 28.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,784,000 after buying an additional 1,394,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,541,000 after buying an additional 1,357,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,395.84. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,935 shares of company stock worth $5,938,488. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $155.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $208.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.69. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $158.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.87.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX’s payout ratio is 59.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 price objective on RTX and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

