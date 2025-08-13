E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,820 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 370.8% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 538.6% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total value of $277,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 162,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,054,588.30. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $548,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,880.80. This represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,175 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.82.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $120.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $121.83. The stock has a market cap of $148.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.91.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

