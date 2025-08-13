Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 60 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Argus raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.69.
S&P Global Stock Performance
NYSE SPGI opened at $559.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $527.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.67. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $566.42.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.
About S&P Global
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Stocks to Consider as Tension Builds in Energy Markets
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- NFL and WWE Land on ESPN—The Impact on Disney and TKO Stocks
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- If Qualcomm Holds $145, Its Next Move Could Be Massive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.