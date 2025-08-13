Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 393 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,645 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 98.2% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Walmart by 432.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.70.

Walmart Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of WMT opened at $103.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.14 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $827.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $2,815,113.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,451,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,896,799.42. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total transaction of $216,568.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 628,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,851,623.92. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,080,073. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.