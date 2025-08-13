Dagco Inc. Acquires New Stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Oracle by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $253.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.06 and a 200 day moving average of $178.76. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $260.87. The firm has a market cap of $712.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Westpark Capital boosted their price target on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Oracle from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.75.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $233.87 per share, for a total transaction of $112,257.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,865.70. This represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,183 shares of company stock valued at $86,521,198. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

