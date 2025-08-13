Dagco Inc. Sells 3,543 Shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Dagco Inc. trimmed its holdings in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Argus set a $32.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average of $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Corporation has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.92%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.