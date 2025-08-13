MSH Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $462.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $463.06.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

