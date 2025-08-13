Fox Hill Wealth Management Lowers Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fox Hill Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,346,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,096,000 after buying an additional 100,103 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,613,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,637,000 after buying an additional 16,803 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 684,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,974,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 664,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,196,000 after buying an additional 17,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 493,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,757,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.1%

DVY stock opened at $137.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $144.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.43.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.2333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.